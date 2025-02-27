Tariff Hike C’mtte: Telecoms Employers Allege Exclusion, Rejects 15% Reduction

Share

Telecommunications employers under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) have rejected the 15 per cent reduction insisted upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the 50 per cent tariff increase recently approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), saying the labour union and other stakeholders including the myriad of subscribers must understand and agree with the 50 per cent increase.

ATICEN alleged that the report of the committee should be thrown away, insisting that the committee was not complete with the exclusion of the telecoms union.

Though it commended the National Security Adviser (NSA) for calling the meeting, the union frowned at its exclusion.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the ATICEN President, Comrade Adede John-Williams, said the constitution of the committee was faulty as the concerned union and other telecoms companies were not represented in the committee.

“We reject the report of the committee in totality because the committee is not complete. It was a group of government and labour union. The labour union is not in anyway representing the telecom employers union nor telecom companies.

We were supposed to be part of the committee if the committee would be credible and come out with acceptable report,” he claimed.

Recall that NLC had on February 12 expressed outrage over the hike in tariff by telecommunications companies despite an earlier agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and demanded immediate reversal of the hike to avoid unpleasant consequences.

According to NLC, “if the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a total shutdown of their operations nationwide will commence from March 1, 2025.”

To show its seriousness, NLC declared that as a first step in resisting the arbitrary tariff hike, it directed that from Thursday, February 13, 2025, workers and other willing citizens should boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM until the end of February 2025.

Leaders of NLC in a communique at the end of their Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State, Tuesday, February 11, urged workers and citizens to suspend the purchase of data from the telecommunications companies which has also become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens.

The communique signed by the President and General Secretary of Congress, Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, respectively, directed NLC state councils and industrial union affiliates to commence immediate sensitisation and mobilisation of their members and the general public within their jurisdictions.

The communique reads “The CWC of the NLC was convened in Lokoja, Kogi State, Tuesday, February 11, 2025, to deliberate on pressing national issues, including the 50 percent telecommunications tariff hike, the proposed Tax Reform Bills, and to rollout the Compressed Natural Gas CNG -powered buses for the North Central Zone of Nigeria.

“The CWC received with grave concern the news that telecommunications companies have commenced the implementation of a 50 percent tariff hike today (February 11), despite an earlier agreement reached with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“It was recalled that a 10-man committee had been constituted to deliberate on the matter within two weeks and report back before any final decision would be made on the new telecom tariff structure.

“The CWC strongly condemns this action by the telecommunications companies, describing it as a betrayal of trust, an affront to the principles of negotiation, and a direct slap on the government and its institutions and a disdain for Nigerian people.

“CWC-in-session believes that this is a further demonstration of Regulatory capture and impotence in the midst of corporate onslaught and the continuing abandonment of workers and masses to corporate fat cats by the government.

“This unwarranted and premature tariff hike demands an immediate response from our collective resolve since government clearly favours the rich against the people.”

However, the NLC suspended its planned nationwide protest against the 50 per cent hike in telecoms tariffs following a meeting with government representatives at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federtion in Abuja.

Thereafter, the Federal Government set up a 10-man committee comprising government and NLC representatives at the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). At their meeting on Friday, the NLC insisted that the tariffs should be reduced from 50 per cent to 35 per cent.

