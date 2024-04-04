Tariff Hike: AEDC Tenders Apology To Customers Over Mix Up

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Thursday, tendered an unreserved apology to its consumers for inadvertently billing Band A customers who have since been downgraded to Band B.

Speaking in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the electricity company noted that a system issue was the cause of the error.

“This is to inform customers across the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) franchise that we are aware of the wrong charges faced by some Band A customers who tried to recharge their meters following the new tariff regime.

“This was due to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of some Band A customers who have now been downgraded to Band B due to the number of hours of electricity supply enjoyed over the past few weeks.

“These erstwhile Band A customers who vented were charged the new tariff of N225 per Kilowatt Hour. Our team is working to identify the customers affected and all excess charges will be refunded.

“The situation also saw some Band A customers who are now charged N225 vend at the old rate. Once the glitch is resolved, this category of customers will now recharge their meters at the new rate of N225, which will ensure they enjoy a minimum supply of 20 hours daily.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during this change. We remain committed to improving the power supply to all categories of customers, and we crave your understanding and support as we do this,” it said.