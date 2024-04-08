Tariff: FCCPC Wants Stiffer Actions To Protect Consumers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has appealed for robust and vigilant enforcement by NERC towards greater transparency in billing and electricity supply. A statement issued by the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr Adamu Abdullahi in Abuja yesterday, said the enforcement would ensure balance to the recently increased tariff for Band A customers. Abdullahi also commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s N200 million fine against the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The fine, according to Abdullahi, was for violating the Supplementary Order to the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2024. He said: ”NERC’s decision to penalise AEDC reinforces FCCPC’s strong advocacy for protecting consumers from unfair market practices as mandated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.” According to him, NERC approved the tariff realignment and service delivery commitments for Band A electricity customers to ensure the sustainability and viability of Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the entire electricity sector.

Abdullahi said that many consumers had expressed fear that the likelihood of arbitrary estimated billing for unmetered Band A customers could lead to consumer abuse and dissatisfaction. ”DisCos’ repeated failure to meet the minimum power supply hours for respective tariff bands and failure to compensate consumers for service downtime have made consumer grievances worse,” he said.