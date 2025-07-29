Tariff Cut: EERC Insists Only States Can Make Laws On Electric Distribution

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC), has responded to the Public Notice issued by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), questioning its power tariff slash for Band A customers in the state from N209/kWh (per kiloWatt) to N160 kWh, effective from August 1, 2025.

EERC said that the Public Notice issued by NERC last Thursday arose mainly from “misconceptions and misplaced focus,” arising from the failure of some industry stakeholders to understand the fundamental changes introduced into the power sector through the 2023 constitution amendment, passage of the Electricity Act 2023, and emergence of the subnational electricity market.

EERC made the clarification in a rejoinder it published on its website yesterday, saying that NERC’s Notice was intended to secure an exclusive right to determine end-use tariffs in the NESI (Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry).

“The question is whether in a fully decentralised Electricity Supply Industry, multiple tariff regimes are not reasonably possible? “Furthermore, where a state like Enugu State has assumed full regulatory oversight over its intrastate market, is it precluded from issuing a Tariff Order for that market?”

EERC added that while NERC referenced relevant provisions of the constitution to highlight the powers of the National Assembly and the House of Assembly to make laws on the sector, the federal agency “left out the fact that the National Assembly is not authorised to make laws on the matter of distribution of electricity.”

EERC also said that NERC’s declaration that states must “holistically incorporate the wholesale costs of grid supply to their States without any qualification or deviation in their design of tariffs for end-use customers” or be prepared to intervene by way of subsidy as a misapplication of NERC’s authority over the national grid.