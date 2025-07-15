Tariff Crisis: World Bank Predicts Imminent Lull In Global Trade

As countries battle the United States over tariff crisis introduced by President Donald Trump, the World Bank has projected a possible slowdown in global trade as major part of the outcome.

In a report released over the weekend, the global lender said as the world crosses the halfway point of 2025, mounting headwinds were slowing down global trade.

According to the bank, a decade-long rise in trade restrictions has been supercharged by sharp tariff hikes and retaliatory measures from major economies over the past three months.

It said though some of these measures have since been rolled back and fresh negotiations are underway, businesses are still navigating choppy waters—including elevated policy uncertainty, stretched supply chains, and the ever-present threat of new barriers.

“Although global trade has remained resilient so far, a marked slowdown is underway. Rising barriers and lingering policy uncertainty have already begun to hurt economies, exposing them to serious downside risks.

“In the face of this, we explore how these headwinds will likely reshape trade growth this year and next, identify the most critical risks ahead, and highlight the bright spots that could help steady the ship.

“We expect global trade growth to slow markedly this year, largely because of the cumulative effects of higher tariffs and elevated policy uncertainty.

Trade policy uncertainty reached a record high following the announcement of US tariffs in April, but it’s eased somewhat since then as the US administration rolled back some of the planned measures and launched trade negotiations with many countries.

“After a strong start to the year, partly driven by frontloading ahead of tariff hikes, annual trade growth is forecast to decelerate from 3.4 per cent in 2024 to around 1.8 per cent in 2025.

Compared with our January projections, global trade growth for 2025 has been revised down by roughly 1.3 percentage points, with nearly all country groups experiencing downward adjustments.

At this pace, trade expansion would be less than half the annual average of about 4.9 per cent in the two decades before COVID-19,” the bank said. The World Bank said the downgrade since January was most pronounced for advanced economies—2025 trade growth is now projected to be roughly half of earlier forecasts, while emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) face cuts of about one-quarter.

Recent data underscore this slowdown: April’s global goods import volume decelerated sharply to 2.9 per cent year-onyear (down from 6.7 per cent in March), and US goods import volumes plunged nearly 20 per cent month-on-month.

It further observed that highfrequency indicators reinforced this broad‐based weakness, stressing that, for instance, “manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs), which reflect the health of the manufacturing sector, show new export orders contracting in over two-thirds of reported countries.

In fact, the indexes imply those orders fell to a 20-month low in April and remained subdued in May. Looking ahead, if policy tensions ease and supply chains adapt to a new environment of elevated tariffs, we anticipate a modest recovery in global trade growth to 2.7 per c by in 2026.

Nonetheless, this projection is 0.8 percentage points lower than our January forecast. “These trade growth prospects vary significantly across country groups, reflecting differing exposures to restrictive measures and policy uncertainty.

Advanced economies have accounted for nearly 70 per cent of new trade restrictions since 2022, although their trade barriers generally remain lower than those of developing economies.

“Rising restrictions disproportionately affect EMDEs that depend on these markets. Economies deeply integrated into global value chains or heavily reliant on the United States and other advanced markets—such as the euro area and EMDEs in Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe and Central Asia—are poised to experience weaker trade growth.

“High-frequency indicators back up this divergence. Manufacturing PMIs reveal a contraction in new export orders in economies closely tied to advanced markets, and in highly open EMDEs, the PMI export-orders component has weakened sharply in recent months amid elevated trade policy uncertainty.

“In contrast, countries with stronger trade links to EMDEs are poised to display greater resilience and a faster rebound. Exports in some oil-exporting economies may even rise as production cuts ease, despite subdued global demand.

This variation suggests that country characteristics and market linkages will likely drive very different outcomes across regions, even as headwinds broadly impede global trade.

“Global trade growth faces substantial downside risks amid rapidly shifting policies and persistent uncertainty. We could see national appetites for trade restrictions further increase as countries revert to previously announced higher tariffs or expand retaliatory measures, creating broader spillovers.

“Such measures could prompt third markets to introduce their own trade restrictions to shield domestic industries, amplifying the dampening effect on trade flows and global demand. Beyond these near-term pressures, long-term uncertainties around supply-chain realignment add to the downside risks.

For example, firms may further delay restructuring decisions as policy directions remain unclear, slowing investment in new sourcing strategies. If major economies persist with inward-looking policies, the cumulative effect could be a prolonged period of subdued trade growth, with weaker investment and slower productivity gains.”