Tariff: China Open To Trade Talk With US

Share

The Chinese government on Wednesday opened up plans on its willingness to engage in trade talks with his United States (US) counterpart, a day after President, Donald Trump signaled that the hefty tariffs he imposed on the country would come down after the sides reach a deal.

New Telegraph recalls that since Trump began his second term in January 2025, he has unleashed a tit-for-tat trade battle with Beijing that has seen US levies on many Chinese goods reach 145 per cent.

The fierce trade war between the world’s top two economies has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.

READ ALSO

However, Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that the level of US tariffs on China was currently very high, saying that they would come down substantially after a deal is struck.

The foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun at a regular press conference, stated that China would fight to the end if necessary.

But, he warned, “saying on the one hand that they want to reach an agreement with China, while on the other hand continuing to exert extreme pressure is not the correct way to have dealings with China”.

Share