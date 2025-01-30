Tariff Adjustment: Subscribers Harp On Plan Simplification

Share

Following the approval of the upward adjustment of the telecoms tariffs by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subscribers in Nigeria have called on service providers to simplify their tariff plans, citing confusion over complex billing structures and a lack of transparency in service offerings.

Many users say the current plans are too complicated, making it difficult to understand charges for calls, data, and SMS.

The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) has backed the call, urging telecoms operators to streamline their offerings to improve customer experience and satisfaction.

President of NATCOMS, Deolu Ogunbanjo, stated: “Subscribers are constantly complaining about the lack of clarity in their billing. Simplified tariff plans will promote transparency and build trust between operators and their customers.”

Subscribers argued that while operators often intro – duce multiple packages to cater to diverse needs, the overlap and inconsistency in pricing make it challenging to choose the best option.

“I find it hard to keep track of all the plans and their benefits. Some plans offer bonuses that are unclear, and I sometimes lose my balance without explanation,” said Chinedu Okoro, a student in Abuja.

In response to these concerns, experts in the telecoms sector are urging operators to adopt clearer pricing models with fewer tiers, enabling users to make informed decisions.

“Operators must invest in educating their customers and ensuring that terms and conditions are straightforward,” said telecom analyst, Ifeoma Adigwe.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has also been called upon to enforce regulations that mandate greater transparency in telecoms billing systems.

The regulatory body has previously advocated for fair pricing and enhanced consumer protection but is yet to release new guidelines addressing tariff complexity.

NCC has warned of a new guideline that mandates telecommunications operators to publish details of subscribers’ tariff plans and billings in a bid to enable consumers to make informed decisions on their data usage and promote transparency.

The proliferation of tariff plans by mobile network operators has been giving subscribers headaches, keeping them in a dilemma on which to choose to get value for their money.

It was discovered that the four major mobile network operators in Nigeria have about 369 different tariff plans for both voice and data tied to promotion on their platforms.

An inquiry into the incessant complaints by telecom customers on data depletion led to the discovery of multiple tariff plans for voice and data by the four major mobile network operators in Nigeria.

It was discovered that there are about 369 different tariff plans across the networks for both voice and data which are tied to promotion on their platforms.

The analysis of the various tariff plans indicated that MTN, as the largest operator, currently has 159 tariff plans, with 14 for voice and 145 for data. Airtel has 27 for voice and 41 for data services.

Globacom has six for voice and 32 for data, while 9mobile has seven different tariff plans for voice and 97 for data.

Commenting on the situation, the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said majority of the telecoms subscribers in the country did not know the actual tariffs charged by their network providers.

Telecom operators, on their part, acknowledged the concerns and have hinted at plans to review and consolidate their offerings.

A spokesperson for one of the major service providers noted: “We are committed to improving customer experience and are exploring ways to simplify our plans without compromising value.”

The push for simpler tariff plans comes as the telcos are set to increase their tariffs by 50 per cent for over 223 million active subscribers.

Simplified plans could foster customer loyalty and ensure broader access to affordable and transparent telecom services.

Subscribers and advocacy groups hope these demands will lead to tangible changes in the near future, making telecom services more accessible and user-friendly for all Nigerians.

