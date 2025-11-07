Targeted Killings: When ‘Unwanted’ Outsiders Come Calling

When I woke up early last Saturday as is natural these days, I reached for my phone to read messages that may have come in whilst I was sleeping and also to check social media platforms to catch up on the latest news and gist of the day.

Interestingly, one news item that I stumbled on, but immediately dismissed as false, was the news that the US President, Donald Trump, had beamed his searchlight on Nigeria and was ready to unleash the might of his military on the world’s most populous black nation.

Nevertheless, after promptly checking traditional media to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the reports, it became obvious that it was true and was not an- other attempt by social media to generate views by pushing out headline-catching but wrong narratives.

Following up on his decision to designate Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC) for its alleged severe violations of religious freedom and persecution of Christians, the 47th US Pres- ident then instructed the Pentagon, last Saturday, to prepare for possible action in Nigeria and threatened to cut aid.

By the way, the CPC label is given by the US government to nations “engaged in severe violations of religious freedom” under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. The designation is largely symbolic, but US law states that governments must “take targeted responses to violations of religious freedom.” Other countries designated as CPCs include Burma, the People’s Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Trump had previously designated Nigeria as a CPC in December 2020 during his first term in office, but that designation was reversed the following year under the Joe Biden administration. Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, removed the West African nation from the CPC designation list in November 2021 after confirming it did not meet the criteria for a formal designation of concern regarding “systematic, ongoing, and egregious” violations of religious freedom Unfortunately for the so-called Giant of Africa the 79-year-old New York native made a spectacular return to the White House after defeating Kamala Harris in last year’s US election and after spending just 10 months in office decided to once again to slam the CPC appellation on Nigeria, but this time raised the stakes by indicating he was ready to wade in militarily to tackle Islamist fundamentalist and militant groups.

Trump wrote in a social media post that he had instructed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action”. And 24 hours later, he reiterated that his country could deploy troops to Nigeria or carry out airstrikes to stop the alleged killings.

“They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that happen,” the US president said. In that Saturday’s post, he warned that he might send the military into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” unless the Federal Government intervened, and said that all aid to what he called “the now disgraced country” would be cut.

Trump had said: “If we attack, it will be fast, vicious and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” His Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth then replied to the post by writing: ‘Yes sir.’ “The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

While I must state categorically that I believe the US position is actually based on faulty evidences as the reality on ground is that both Christians and Muslims are being killed by these non-state actors, we must also accept the fact that our government also have a share of the blame for failing to put our house in order. It’s a truism that outsiders will not poke their noses into other peoples’ homes if the occupiers of such homes live in serenity.

But if husband and wife consistently turn their home into a WWE arena, it is only natural that neighbours will wade in trying to settle the warring couple! And more often than not, it is the same people that will go behind to spread the news of what they had seen and heard during their ‘peace-making efforts’ to the outside world – often embellishing the narrative in the process! Like I have pointed out in previous write ups, the insurgency problem did not begin with this present administration, but failure to properly tackle it has led to this.

We recall that a former Minister of In- formation even went on record as saying that insurgency had been “technically defeated” even when it was obvious that it had not.

The fact that he was allowed to serve out his tenure without even being censured is a clear indication of the kind of people in power. Already a number of senior officials in the present administration have also gone down the same path in bungling utterances in response to the Trump position prompting the same government to deny the statements made apparently on its behalf.

Although predicting Trump’s intentions is difficult, the fact that he specifically mentioned going after “Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities” means that some reports indicating that America was ready to “invade” Nigeria are wide off the mark and the most likely course of action will be precision strikes to degrade the terrorist cells and their leaders as a way of letting them know that it will no longer be business as usual.

I chuckled when the same government official, who claims to be a Christian pas- tor, said it would be diplomatically unacceptable for the United States to undertake any military operation in Nigeria without the explicit consent of the Federal Government! Please where was he on October 31, 2020, when operatives from the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known as SEAL Team 6, rescued Philip Walton in a night-time raid in Borno State on May 2, 2011, when the same Navy team took out the world’s most wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden during a raid on his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan in an operation known as Operation Neptune Spear. While the US did liaise with their Nigerian counterparts before the Walton operation, they did not tell Pakistan before carrying out their operation.

Thus, what is crystal clear is that the US, whether we like it or not, will do what they want and it will be best if we cooperate with them. After all, had we put our house in order by taking care of the insurgents in the first place, and not allow it fester, an outside force would not be knocking on our door, threatening to barge in with or without any formal invitation to do so