Targeted Killings: US Legislators Push For Sanctions On Miyetti Allah, Fulani Militias, Others

The United States House of Representatives is pushing President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on individuals and organisations in Nigeria, including the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, over alleged violations of religious freedom.

It asked the State and Treasury Departments to impose visa bans and asset freezes on persons or entities found responsible for religious persecution, including MACBAN and Miyetti Allah members. The House also suggested that Fulani militias operating in Benue and Plateau States be added to the “Entities of Particular Concern” list under US law.

The resolution, identified as H. Res. 860, was introduced on Tuesday in the 119th Congress by Rep. Christopher Smith and co-sponsored by Rep. Paul Huizenga. It urged the Departments of State and Treasury to take tougher measures to hold Nigerian groups and officials accountable for alleged attacks and discrimination against Christians and other religious minorities.

The legislators praised Trump for designating Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), and the possibility of Washington taking military action if the killing of Christians in the country continues.

The resolution said: “For over a decade, Islamic terror organisations have carried out mass murder, rape, kidnappings, and other atrocities targeting mostly Nigerian Christians and non-Fulani moderate Muslim populations, resulting in mass displacement and destruction of places of worship.

“Prominent Christian and Muslim leaders have been kidnapped or assassinated, including priests, pastors, and imams who advocate for religious tolerance; “Religious leaders, such as Fr. Remigius Iyhula and Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, who testified on March 12, 2025, at a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the persecution and targeted killings of Christians in the Diocese of Makurdi, have faced intimidation, threats, and harassment from both extremist groups and government authorities.”

It added: “The designation of Nigeria as a CPC will enhance diplomatic efforts to encourage the Nigerian government to take necessary actions to protect religious minorities and uphold fundamental human rights.”