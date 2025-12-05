Targeted Killings: Protesters In US Demand Sanctions On Terrorism Sponsors In Nigeria

A large crowd of Nigerians under the aegis of the ‘Save Nigeria Group USA’ yesterday stormed the grounds of the US Capitol in protest over the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, particularly the targeted killings by terrorists, bandits, Fulani militias and radical Islamists.

The protesters drawn from across the United States of America and Canada defied the chilly winter weather to rally support for the thousands of their compatriots killed and the over 11 million others displaced in the on-going sectarian violence in the country.

The crowd also included activists from other African countries who live in the US and many Americans who have been following the situation in Nigeria.

Leader of the group, Mr. Stephen Osemwegie, decried the seeming intractable ethnic-inspired religious killings and recurrent kidnapping of citizens which have ravaged many parts of Nigeria. Osemwegie expressed disappointment that the Nigerian government had failed in its primary constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

“We gather today on this sacred ground — not because of the buildings behind us, but because of the truth we are speaking, the justice we are demanding, and the lives we refuse to forget. “I stand before you not only as President of Save Nigeria Group USA, but as a son of Nigeria… a witness to suffering… and a believer in the power of faith, truth, and righteous action.”