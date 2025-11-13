Targeted Killings: Nigeria Needs Value-Based Communication Strategy – FG

The Federal Government has called on media and communication professionals to develop integrated, value-driven campaigns to counter false narratives portraying Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, made the call at the 5th National Advertising Conference held in Abuja on Thursday. He stressed the need for a communication renaissance that will rebrand and reshape Nigeria’s global image.

Alhaji Idris urged advertising practitioners to leverage creativity and strategic messaging to promote the country’s strengths and diversity.

“We must project Nigeria as it truly is — a diverse, dynamic, and resilient nation of hardworking people who coexist peacefully, aspire collectively, and strive daily to build a better society,” he said.

The Minister emphasized that integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, strategic partnerships, and value-based branding could transform how Nigeria is perceived globally — highlighting it as “a land of opportunity, innovation, and creativity, not of conflict or crisis.”

He urged industry professionals to counter misinformation with compelling narratives that inspire hope and progress.

“When false narratives about Nigeria are spread, especially internationally, it is your creativity, strategy, and storytelling that can counterbalance them with truth, context, and compelling narratives of hope and progress.

We need a communication renaissance — one that emphasizes facts over fear, unity over division, and truth over propaganda.”

Alhaji Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and other stakeholders to ensure a thriving, regulated, and enabling communication environment.

He added that the ministry is retooling Nigeria’s public information machinery to adapt to the digital era, ensuring that truth travels faster than falsehood.

“The National Values Charter Framework being implemented by the Ministry is aimed at restoring the values of truth, integrity, patriotism, and national pride.

These are values that must also underpin all marketing and communication practices in this country.”

He concluded by noting that communication remains a powerful tool for business, governance, and nation-building, urging professionals to use it “wisely, creatively, and responsibly.”

In his remarks, Director-General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, said the conference aims to explore how effective communication drives brand value, business resilience, and sustainable growth, especially in challenging times.

The theme of the conference was “Marketing Communications: Transforming Businesses and Creating Growth in Challenging Times.”