Targeted Killings: I’m Absolutely A Peacemaker, Says Sheik Gumi

In spite of series of calls for his arrest amidst a fresh wave of kidnappings across northern Nigeria that has forced many schools to be shut down, a pominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied supporting bandits, insisting that he is only involved in peace efforts.

He stated this yesterday, during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, IleseIjebu, monitored by New Telegraph, where he defended recent calls to have him arrested after Nnamdi Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment and Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) abruptly silenced by the Federal Government.

Gumi’s comments came just days after a series of violent abductions in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara and Borno states, targeting schools and churches, which prompted President Bola Tinubu to order the withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs and redeploy them to vulnerable areas.

Speaking on the programme, Gumi rejected allegations that his engagement with armed groups amounted to endorsement, saying his role was strictly humanitarian and conflictresolution based.

He said: “I am absolutely a peacemaker. I don’t want bloodshed. Nigerians forget that our military men are dying too. We recently lost a Brigadier General because of a stalemate with Boko Haram.”