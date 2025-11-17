Targeted Killings: Group Debunks Religious Massacre In Gwoza

A group under the umbrella of Gwoza Youth Forum (GYF) in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State has debunked reports from some national dailies alleging that there is christian genocide by Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

The group which comprises both muslim and christian indigenes in the local government, argued that there is indiscriminate killings by Boko Haram insurgents, as both imam and pastors, as well as mosque and churches were targeted by the terrorists.

The GYF, at a press briefing held at the Bormo Correspondents Chapel Office, Mauduguri yesterday, by its National President, Haruna Sawa, said the over 15 year Boko Haram insurgency has cost thousands of lives and property worth billions of naira destroyed in the state and other parts of the northeast.

The press briefing was a response to a publication made by Gwoza Christian Community Association (GCCA) over alleged christian genocide in Gwoza local government area of the State with the title “ The Unspoken Genocide: GCCA Account on Christian Persecution in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.