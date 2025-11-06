Targeted Killings: Foreign Lobbyists Fueling Claims –FG

The Federal Government has said that external lobbyists are behind the unwarranted international spotlight on Nigeria following allegations of systematic killing of Christians in the country.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who said foreign lobbyists are fuelling the narrative. Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Idris said government’s findings point to a network of external actors, particularly in the United States, deliberately promoting divisive and misleading portrayals of Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

“Nigerian government has been able to see a correlation between some of the lobbyists operating especially in the US and the activities here (in Nigeria),” he asserted. “Some of the influencers of these activities have direct relationship with lobbyists in the US, who have direct relationship with some of the people shouting about this issue (Christian genocide claims) outside this country.”

Idris said while the administration recognises that insecurity has affected many communities, there is no evidence to support claims of systematic targeting of any religious group in the country. On November 1, US President, Donald Trump re-designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” over alleged killing of Christians in the country.

Trump also warned the Nigerian government to curb the alleged attacks or he would make good his threat to stop all US aid and assistance to the country. He threatened to unleash the department of war on Nigeria to fight the terrorists “that are attacking our cherished Christians”. Prior to Trump’s comments, some US lawmakers had asked Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, to take decisive diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians”.

But the Information minister said any narrative suggesting that the Nigerian government is not taking any action against religious attacks is “misinformation” or premised on “faulty data”. Idris blamed the country’s security situation on the “volatile” security situaion in the Sahel region.

The Information minister said the Federal Government is ready to work closely with the US and other “friendly” countries and partners to achieve “complete elimination of terrorism on Nigerian soil.”

“It is important to restate that the menace of terrorism in Nigeria does not exclusively target any religious or ethnic group,” he said. “As in many parts of the world, extremism is mindless, blind to religion, tribe, or class. It is a war against all peace-loving Nigerians and against the unity and progress of our great nation.

“Therefore, any narrative suggesting that the Nigerian state is failing to take action against religious attacks is based on misinformation or faulty data.

“Several leading personnel of the very dedicated Armed Forces of Nigeria and the country’s intelligence agencies are Christians, working and succeeding alongside their Muslim colleagues in the fight against extremists and criminals waging war against our country and values.

“The Government of Nigeria remains open and willing to work closely with the Government of the United States, other friendly nations and partners, to achieve our shared goal — the complete elimination of terrorism on Nigerian soil.” Meanwhile, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake has blamed the saga on some unnamed opposition figures in the country.

Alake said that some persons, who lost the 2023 election to President Bola Tinubu, were behind the petitions to the US government which triggered the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and the subsequent threat by President Donald Trump to declare war on the radical Islamist groups perpetrating the alleged killings against Christians in Nigeria.