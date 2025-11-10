Targeted Killings: Don’t Joke With Trump’s Threat, Security Expert Tells Tinubu

British-trained antiterror expert, Dr Joseph Moneke, yesterday warned President Bola Tinubu not to take the United States’ President Donald Trump’s threat to intervene if the killing of Christians continues in the country as a joke.

But instead, the Africa Counter Terrorism and Security Academy Director (UK) advised Tinubu to address the various shades and manifestations of terrorism in the country.

Trump said last week: “If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.” Moneke said Nigeria should stop hiding under the principle of sovereignty and accusing the US of meddling in its internal affairs.

According to him, this may boomerang unless the government fixes the issues that triggered the redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and the threat by Washington to deploy military force against the radical Islamist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

The security expert said for a decade and a half, Nigeria has been trapped in a “messy security situation” because of the absence of a clearly defined counter-terrorism policy and seasoned experts to guide the government on counter terrorism. Moneke said: “Nigeria has no defined or specific counter terrorism policy in place; what we have are hand-outs.

“Whatever law we have on counter terrorism is not being reviewed by the National Assembly to keep it in tune with emerging security challenges. “Unfortunately, terrorism is like a bird that perches on a clothes line. When the wind blows, as the clothes line dances, the bird also dances “We have no seasoned expert counter terrorism adviser in the country.

Whoever is there is ceremonial, not by action. This is often the case when non-experts or technocrats are appointed because of their connections.”

According to him, Nigeria’s counterterrorism fight has been failing largely because successive administrations have continued to tackle it from the wrong perspective. He said: “Military operation is not counter terrorism, conventional war strategy has even been phased off globally.

“Nigeria has been spending so much on these endless wars for years, which appear to have no exit date.” He condemned the glorification of terrorists and other criminal elements in some states, saying such red carpet treatments given to them have messed up security forces’ efforts on counter terrorism duties.