Targeted Killings: Denial Without Corrective Action Amounts To Complicity –Coalition

A group, Global Coalition for Freedom of Religion in Nigeria (GCFRN), has disclosed that the denial by the Federal Government that there is no persecution of Christians in Nigeria, without taken action to correct it, amounts to complicity.

The group, in a state ment by Emmanuel Ogebe of Justice for Jos Project based in Washington, USA, on behalf of nine other groups, advised that the planned National Assembly delegation to the United States to respond to congressional engagement over religious freedom issues, should first address the documented violations of religious freedom in Nigeria or risk international ridicule that could undermines Nigeria’s credibility.

“The 2025 report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommends Nigeria’s designation as a CPC due to serious violations of religious freedom. “These concerns are not new; similar recommendations have been made repeatedly over the past two decades.”