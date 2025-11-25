Targeted Killings: Benue Catholic Leaders Accuse Alia Of Betrayal

The Catholic Diocesan Laity Council in Makurdi (MCDLC) in Benue State yesterday accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of betraying the people for saying there is no Christian genocide in the violentce prone state.

But in a statement, the MCDLC insisted that the killing of Christians in Benue and other parts of Nigeria amounts to persecution and genocide.

The association said: “It seems quite clear to us that Governor Alia, who is a Catholic priest, though now suspended, seems to have distanced himself from the values of a priest such values and qualities that make a Catholic priest.

“We are deeply battered, injured and pained by Alia’s public denial of our plight as a people targeted for extermination.

“Our pain springs from the fact that Alia, who doubles as a Catholic priest, is someone we never expected would turn away his eyes from our plight for the purpose of political expediency.

“We feel betrayed by one of those we once saw in the priests’ garments and respected, trusted and confided in. Can we say a wolf for years has been in a sheep’s garb, seeking the best opportunity to prey?