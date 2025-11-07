Targeted Killings: 31 US Lawmakers Hail Trump

Thirty-one members of the United States Congress have lauded former President Donald Trump for restoring Nigeria’s classification as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC), a label reserved for nations accused of grave violations of religious liberty.

The legislators praised Trump’s action as a “bold and moral step” to confront what they described as an ongoing persecution of Christians in Africa’s most populous country. The commendation came through a joint statement issued Tuesday by Rep. Robert Aderholt, Chairman of the House Values Action Team, and released to the media yesterday.

Aderholt said the decision revived hope among Nigeria’s Christian communities and reaffirmed America’s stance as a defender of global religious freedom. “President Trump’s commitment to ending the Christian genocide in Nigeria and his decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern gives hope to the people of Nigeria,” he stated.

The lawmaker noted that extremist groups in Nigeria have claimed thousands of Christian lives each year, stressing that the US “must lead the charge” in countering the violence and safeguarding religious minorities. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer praised Trump’s courage, calling him “a leader unafraid to defend people of faith.”

“God bless President Trump for standing up and protecting Christians around the globe. The United States finally has a leader unafraid to do what’s right,” Emmer said.