Targeted Killing: Cuba Accuses US Of Economic Asphyxiation

The Republic of Cuba has accused the United States of pursuing a “deliberate asphyxiation policy” aimed at forcing its government to its knees, as Nigerian labour leaders and political figures rallied behind renewed African pressure to end the decades-long blockade.

Speaking in Abuja at the Conference of the Nigeria Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (NMSC), Cuba’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmero, described the US embargo as “a silent genocide” and rejected what she termed threats to countries trading with Havana.

She said: “The blockade is not a bilateral dispute; it is a deliberate asphyxiation policy intended to make an entire nation surrender from hunger and calamities “Our economy is suffocated to create shortages and hardships with the vile goal of compelling the Revolution to surrender. We do not accept threats. We do not accept blackmail.”

Her remarks come days after the African Union, for the 17th time, adopted a resolution condemning the US economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba and calling for its removal from Washington’s State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Palmero also criticised a recent US executive order threatening sanctions against countries that supply fuel to Cuba, describing it as “a flagrant violation of international law” with “extraterritorial character.”