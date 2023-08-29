‘Target Corrupt Politicians Stealing Nigeria’s Fund, Rev Fr Oluoma Tells Yahoo Boys

A popular Catholic priest in Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma has called on the internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys’ who defraud innocent individuals out of their hard-earned money to desist from such despicable acts.

Rev. Fr. Oluoma who gave the warning on Tuesday in a video posted on his Instagram page also frowned at those who commit fraud against getting married because their offspring will bear the consequences.

However, Oluoma asserted that even if they wanted to engage in such acts, it would be preferable if they focused on politicians who had embezzled public funds.

The cleric said, “When you pursue wealth at the expense of fellow humans, you are trashing people to get a treasure that will be trash in your life.

“I don’t understand when people who steal and dupe others get angry when ministers condemn it. Yahoo means a set of people who will just lock themselves in a house, look for somebody who is vulnerable using their computers and dupe the person with everything they laboured for.

“Then the person becomes so broke after 30 to 40 years of labouring. You steal everything the person has and the person is dying of depression, High Blood Pressure and heart attack and you are comfortable.

“That some musicians even sing to endorse that kind of lifestyle means to you that it is normal?