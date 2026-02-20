Taraba Vasity ASUU Commences Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU) Jalingo chapter, has commenced indefinite strike. ASUU in a statement issued in Jalingo by Dr Joshua Mbave, its Chairperson said that the union has resumed its previously suspended total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action.

Mbave said that the action followed the failure of the State Government to implement the terms of the agreement reached with the Union on January 17, 2025 which led to the suspension of the earlier strike.

The chairperson added that the earlier strike was suspended in good faith to allow the government adequate time to address the agreed issues. “However, the government has failed to take concrete and verifiable steps toward fulfilling its obligations.

“After a careful review of the situation, the Congress of ASUU-TSU on February 18, 2026 resolved that the continued neglect of these longstanding issues leaves the Union with no alternative but to resume the suspended strike,” it stated.

He further listed the greviances to include the absence of a functional pension scheme for the university and failure to pay the backlog of outstanding salaries owed to our members.

Others he said were the inability of the government to settle accumulated Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and the implantation of the newly negotiated ASUUFGN agreement of 2025.

“These issues have persisted for an extended period of time and have severely affected staff welfare, morale, and the overall functioning of the university system. “ASUU-TSU wishes to emphasise that this action is a last resort, taken only after sustained dialogue and the government’s failure to honour its commitments. “The union remains open to constructive engagement.,” he added.