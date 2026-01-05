Taraba: Troops Of Operation Whirl Stroke Deal Decisive Blow To Criminal Syndicates

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have recorded a major operational success following a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The operation, conducted on 04 January 2026, was initiated after actionable intelligence was received on the movement of an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, OPWS troops deployed at Zaki-Biam immediately established a snap roadblock along the suspected route.

The suspect was successfully intercepted at Zaki-Biam without incident.

Following preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily led the troops to a concealed armoury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu Village, Takum Local Government Area.

Further exploitation of the location led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, comprising thirteen AK-47 rifles, thirty-nine AK-47 magazines, six hundred and ninety rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and four hand grenades.

After the successful recovery, the armoury was professionally destroyed to prevent further use, and the troops safely withdrew to base.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, swift response, and effective utilisation of intelligence, which culminated in the disruption of a criminal supply chain and the recovery of lethal weapons.

Major General Gara reiterated his commitment to sustaining high troop morale by prioritising welfare, logistics support, and operational readiness.

He also appreciated members of the public for their continuous cooperation and provision of credible intelligence, noting that community support remains a critical enabler in the ongoing fight against criminality within the Joint Operations Area.

He urged residents to continue providing timely and actionable information to security forces, assuring them of confidentiality and prompt response, as Operation WHIRL STROKE remains resolute in ensuring peace, stability, and the protection of lives and property across its area of responsibility.

The Force Commander further expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff for his strategic guidance and to the Service Chiefs for their sustained support to Operation WHIRL STROKE.