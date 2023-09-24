Taraba To Pay NYSC Corps Members N85,000 Stipend

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has approved the sum of N50,000 as medical allowance to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to schools across the state.

This was contained in a Statement issued on Sunday by the state Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman and made available to New Telegraph.

Usman said Governor Kefas also approved N25,000 as accommodation allowance per term and N10,000 as monthly support from the state government.

According to her, the governor gave the approval due to the high increase in school enrollment as a result of the government’s declaration of free basic education, uniforms and other learning materials.

She said, “The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action.”

Following the declaration of free education by the state government there has been a surge in enrollment in schools across the state

A teacher, Isa Mohammed, who teaches at the Salihu Dogo Primary School, Jalingo, who spoke with Premium Times revealed that the school has enrolled over 300 new pupils since resumption last week Monday.

Mrs Usman further stated, “As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, and they include an additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance.

“A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totalling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

“Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.

“Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

“Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers, both new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

“Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

“In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

“Also, adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all.”

She added that the state governor has tasked the state’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to ensure prompt implementation of the new measures approved by the state government.