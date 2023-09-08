Taraba Takes Delivery Of Skill Training Centre From FG

The Federal Government has handed over the operation of its Skills and Vocational Training Centre located in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, to the State government.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties, which marked the handover of the Centre, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, stated that the move would serve to generate employment for the youths of Taraba State and the surrounding region.

He emphasised the determination of the new administration to take the unemployed off the street, noting that putting the nation’s skills acquisition centres into full and effective use would serve that purpose.

The Minister commended the Taraba State Government for taking over the operationalisation of the Centre, as it would boost job creation and employment generation in that State.

He encouraged other state governments to take a cue from Taraba State and go into partnership with the Federal Government on the operation of its Skills and Vocational Centres located in their states In the same vein, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, encouraged the youths and the unemployed to wean themselves off the unrelenting quest for white collar jobs, and accept the option of blue collar jobs by acquiring skills.