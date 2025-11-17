Taraba Speaker, 15 Lawmakers Dump PDP For APC

The political landscape in Taraba State shifted dramatically on Monday as the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Kizito Bonzena, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bonzena revealed that his decision was driven by the ongoing factional crisis rocking the PDP at the national level.

He also confirmed that 15 other PDP lawmakers in the Assembly have submitted their letters of defection to the APC, effectively turning the 24-member House into an entirely APC-dominated legislature.

Lawmakers who defected alongside the Speaker include: Deputy Speaker Hamman Adama Abdullai (Bali 2), Majority Leader Jethro Yakubu (Wukari 1), Tafarki Eneme (Kurmi), Akila Nuhu (Lau), Musa Chul (Gassol 1), Josiah Yaro (Wukari 2), Tanko Yusuf (Takum 1), Veronica Alhassan (Bali 1), Anas Shuaibu (Karim Lamido 2), Nelson Len (Nguroje), Umar Adamu (Jalingo 1), Joseph Kassong (Yorro), John Lamba (Takum 2), Happy Shonruba (Ardo-Kola) and Zakari Sanusi (Ibi)

Speaking after tendering his notice of defection, Bonzena stressed that the move was taken “in the collective interest of Taraba State,” urging residents not to misinterpret the lawmakers’ decision.

“We now have all 24 members of the House as APC members.

“This is the best decision for the state, and we ask our people to continue supporting the government,” he said.

Former Speaker and Mbamnga Constituency representative, Peter Diah, welcomed the defectors into the APC fold, describing their alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration as “a new dawn for Taraba.”

He noted that although the APC had previously operated as a minority in the Assembly, he is pleased that all lawmakers now share the same political vision.

With the mass defections, the Taraba State House of Assembly now officially has no minority opposition.