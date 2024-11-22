Taraba Senator Empowers Constituents With 500 Laptops

Share

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Loans and Foreign Debts, Senator Haruna Manu, has distributed over 500 laptops to students drawn from schools across the Central Senatorial District of Taraba State.

The largesse came at the end of a two-day intensive ICT training programme organised to build the capacity of the youths in infotech and expose them to the realities of the digital economy.

Commissioner for Science and Technology in Taraba State, Hon Usman Aruwa charged students and beneficiaries of the programme to embrace Information and Communications Technology ( ICT ) as it holds the keys and the leading light in the 21st century.

Aruwa who gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the two-day two-day intensive ICT training, said the entire exercise was to prepare the beneficiaries for the proposed Taraba State’s Technology Village being championed by the state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas.

“You’re here today as beneficiaries of Senator Manu’s sponsored program in preparation for the proposed Taraba Technology Village.

” I want you to be prepared because you have been adequately prepared for this massive project,” he said.

He explained all that the Technology Village entails and how they can further empower themselves with it in the near future.

Honourable Veronica Alhassan, Member House of the State House of Assembly Bali 1 Constituency Taraba State encouraged the students and advised them to see Senator Manu move to empower themselves in future and become role models to others.

The outreach was carried out in different locations across the Central Senatorial Districts of Taraba State.

It would be recalled that Senator Manu had earlier embarked on a similar exercise in his constituency where over 1000 persons received starter packs for different trades and vocations.

