Taraba Recruits 300 Health Workers, Targets 150 Others

The Taraba State government yesterday said it recruited 300 additional health workers for the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) to boost healthcare service delivery.

PHCs Executive Secretary Tukura Nyigwa said in Jalingo this followed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

The secretary stated that plans were underway to recruit an additional 150 health workers to ensure that PHCs were fully functional for enhanced quality of service to save lives.

He said: “Taraba Government has just concluded the recruitment of 300 health personnel to boost healthcare service delivery at the PHCs level. “The recruitment is made possible due to the MoU by GAVI, UNICEF, and the government on PHCs strengthening.

The MOU has positively impacted vaccination for children in the hard-toreach areas with coverage of Penta 3 vaccine from 43 to 80 per cent.’’

Nyigwa also said the MOU helped the state to strengthen the capacity of health personnel at the local government level for effective service delivery to the rural dwellers.

