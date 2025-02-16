Taraba PRP Demands Public Audit Of State Funds

Share

The Taraba State chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called for a public audit of funds accrued to the State Government.

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Idris Tantano, made this call in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, February 16 in Jalingo.

According to him, the people of Taraba State have continued to suffer from inadequate infrastructure, poor healthcare and limited economic opportunities.

He said instead of utilizing the state’s resources to attract investors and create jobs, the current administration has squandered billions of on luxury vehicles for the elite.

“The procurement of JAC Jeeps presents a perfect opportunity for the state to negotiate with investors to establish a car assembly plant.

“This would not only generate revenue but also create thousands of jobs for the youth. However, the administration’s short-sightedness and corruption have led to this opportunity being missed.

“As the opposition, we demand that the administration provides a detailed account of how the state’s funds have been utilized,” the statement said.

The Taraba State PRP said it would not look aside while the ruling party continues to prioritize their own interests over the welfare of the people.

The party said that it was time for a change, stressing that it was committed to bringing about a new era of transparency, accountability and prosperity to Taraba State.

It further stated that it would utilize all legal instruments to ensure transparency and accountability, adding that the people of Taraba State deserve better.

