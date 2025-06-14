Taraba Partners La Campagne To Build 5 New Tourist Attractions

Share

Taraba State Governor Dr Agbu Kefas has signaled a new dawn for tourism development and promotion in the Taraba a model of sustainable heritage and eco-tourism in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

‘‘I am pleased to announce to you that La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, a globally renowned African themed resort brand, has commence bulldozing and pre-paratory construction work for two world class eco-resorts in Taraba State.

‘‘The first phase is in Ibi and Mayo-Rane-wo, Ardo Kola Local Government Area. This project is not just another investment but a boost towards transforming Taraba State into a top tier destination for agro-tourism and eco-tourism.

‘‘These resorts will offer an immersive African cultural experience that speaks di-rectly to the heart of our identity, designed to replicate and celebrate the culture, archi-tecture, cohesion and the life style of the host communities.

‘‘The eco-resort is of international stan-dard and blended with Africa originality, to train local farmers in modern mechanization farming techniques, to empower initiative that will assure food production, to alleviate and sustain host communities.

‘‘The resorts will serve as a cultural home-coming for Africans in the Diaspora and a source of pride for all Tarabians.’’

He further underscored the seriousness that the governor attached to it, noting, ‘‘in a testament to the seriousness and scale of this project, we are glad to inform you that en-gineers and tourism development experts from Africa and many different countries, will be on ground with us here.

‘‘Let me be clear that this is not an iso-lated effort but the commencement of this project is a direct resolve and deliberate effort of Taraba State government under the leadership of Dr Agbu Kefas to attract sustainable investment into the state.

Our policy reform, infrastructure, de-velopmental peace building and targeted investors’ engagements are now yielding irreversible results to our state today.’’

He also disclosed that the project is geared to meeting the mandate of his Ministry, saying, ‘‘under the Ministry of Heritage and Eco-tourism, we have met the priority to identify, protect and promote Taraba rich cultural and ecological assets.

‘‘Our partnership with La Campagne, a brand that has successfully operated resorts across Nigeria and Africa for over 41 years, with a reputation for promoting tourism and heritage, is part of our broad-er strategy to preserve our culture while generating income and employment for our people.

‘‘We are proud to say that Taraba is becoming a preferred destination for in-vestment not just in eco-tourism but in agro-business, tourism, culture, hospital-ity and others.

This resort will put Taraba on the global tourism map, provide platform for show-casing our art and history and stimulate a regional tourism economy that include craft, tour guides, transport services, marketers and many more.’’

Meanwhile, Akinboboye has expressed excitement over the project, commending Kefas for the bold move in what he de-scribed as taking advantage of your advan-tage. This is as he spoke on exploring the various possibilities in Taraba to transform the state into a world class tourist desti-nation.

‘‘I must tell you that first of all, I was very excited to come to Taraba, but I wasn’t too sure of what I was coming to see. But when I got to Taraba I was shocked at the level of possibilities in the over 54, 000 square kilometers of area, the second largest landmass in Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.

Adding, ‘‘I was particularly excited about the possibilities of eco-tourism, the possibilities of heritage and I am sure that a lot of you might not be mindful of the fact that the governor in his wisdom de-cided to create the Ministry of Heritage and Eco-Tourism.

‘‘I hope you know that you are the first Ministry of Heritage and Eco-Tourism in Nigeria and in Africa because I have nev-er heard of the Ministry of Heritage and Eco-Tourism before.

‘‘It shows basically that he is a governor that understands that when you want to have an advantage you take advantage of your advantage.

‘‘The advantage of Taraba is eco-tour-ism, with over 54, 000 square kilometers of area. The advantage of Taraba is heritage and we believe very strongly that nowhere in the world, nowhere on the continent of Africa, will be able to compete with Taraba.

‘‘When you look at the Mambila Pla-teau, you visit Gashaka Gumti and Ibi, the biggest challenge that I had when I came on board was where and how do I start?

‘‘Because even from Jalingo, the possi-bilities are endless and on the way from Jalingo, to Ibi to Nwonyo Lake where we are going to be building a lake resort, you find that both right and left, are all manner of hills.

‘‘You see a confluence of hills and when I drive and look around, I coin it as a place where hills came many, many years ago to have a conference and refused to leave, as you see a confluence of hills.’’

That initial challenge, he noted has been overcome, as he disclosed, ‘‘but I have been able to overcome that challenge realising that when trees fall on trees you take the topmost first and we want to make it com-fortable and easy for a lot of our tourists.

‘‘When they land in Jalingo and before they take four to five hours drive to Ibi, let them get a taste of the heritage, 20 minutes away from Jalingo, at the snake-like hills, we are building a whole city on the hills (Zongo Kombo).’’

