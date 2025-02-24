Taraba partners La Campagne, Motherland Beckons on development of Nwonyo Lake

Share

Ahead of this year’s celebration of Nwonyo International Fishing Festival, the Taraba State government has unveiled an audacious plan to develop Nwonyo Lake, in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort and Motherland Beckons, into a modern tourist attraction, aimed at boosting the state tourism.

This was disclosed by Job Sehero, Special Assistant to the Commissioner on Media and Publicity, Joseph Nagombe. He noted Governor Kefas Agbu’s administration has harped on strategic plans, working with Otunba Wanle Akinboboye’s – led La Campagne, to transform the lake into a resort.

Also expected is the mapping and documentation of the lake and its coordinates; training of 100 youths in necessary skills for resort development; free Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for 1,000 youths in 2025, with 60% of the training taking place at Nwonyo pending the partial completion of the resort.

To ensure sustainable management, a collaborative structure has been put in place, different stakeholders, including traditional custodians, Taraba Tourism Development Services, and private partners, working together to manage the lake’s resources, with royalties directed into a community-managed account.

This development also seeks to engage the participation of African Diaspora through cultural integration and tourism investments.

Accordingly, the 2025 Nwonyo Fishing Festival will be managed by a planning committee chaired by HRM Manu Ishaku Ada, with collaboration from local communities and the Ministry of Heritage and Ecotourism.

The Commissioner reiterated the state’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage while promoting economic development. He called for community involvement, stressing that these initiatives under Kefas’ leadership would position Nwonyo Lake as a centre for global tourism and cultural celebration.

The Commissioner also presented 26 of the 100 youths who underwent training at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort to Ada, alongside the Aku Uka of Wukari, who also hosted the when they arrived Wukari.

