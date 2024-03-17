Taraba Lists New Criteria For Primary, Secondary School Teachers

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas has revealed plans of his administration to set minimum requirements for primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

Governor Kefas made the announcement during the sixth and seventh combined convocation ceremonies of the Federal University Wukari (FUW) in Wukari Local Government Council on Saturday.

According to him, the new regulation would guarantee that students are led by instructors who possess strong academic credentials, adding that secondary school instructors will need to hold at least a master’s degree, while elementary school teachers would need to have a minimum of a university degree.

Governor Kefas noted that his administration has completed plans to offer additional training opportunities in order to guarantee that educators maintain current knowledge.

He told the institution’s graduates that their experience can influence and improve the education industry, and he urged them to think about the honourable career of teaching.

While applauding the university for its commitment to knowledge delivery and the part it plays in influencing the next generation of leaders, He said:“[the state] government will follow up with the federal government to ensure that laws establishing the university are properly put in place.”