Taraba LG Polls: PDP Presents Party Flags To Candidates

Ahead of the Taraba State Local Government (LG) elections scheduled for November 8, the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has officially presented party flags to its 16 chairmanship candidates.

The flag presentation ceremony, held on Friday in Jalingo, the state capital, marks a significant step in the party’s preparations for the polls, following the release of the election timetable by the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (TSIEC).

Speaking at the event, the PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, congratulated the candidates on their emergence and emphasised that their selection was a result of divine will and party confidence, not necessarily because they are the best in their respective areas.

He further urged the candidates to align with the vision and leadership style of Governor Agbu Kefas, emphasising the importance of complementing state efforts to strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

The PDP chairman also called on the candidates to immediately begin engaging voters across their constituencies to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

“You are not here because you are the best, but because it is the will of God. You must now prove yourselves worthy by committing to our shared goal of delivering victory for the PDP at all levels.

“As future local government chairmen, your role is critical in driving the governor’s development agenda. You must move with his speed and passion to transform our communities and make Taraba a model for others,” he added