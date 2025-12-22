Taraba Judiciary Commission Promotes 535, Demotes 2

The Taraba State Judiciary Commission (TSJC) under the leadership of Justice Joel Agya, Chief Judge of the state approved the promotion of 535 Judiciary officers, confirmed acting appointments and demoted two of it officers.

The statement by Hajia Talatu Abubakar, Secretary to the Commission in Jalingo yesterday, said the decision of the TSJC was ratified at its 125th meeting held in Jalingo. The statement said the commission considered the report of its sub committee on promotion and approved the promotion of the staff based on Merit.