Taraba Guber: We’re Hopeful Of Winning at S’Court – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said that it is hopeful of reclaiming its alleged governorship victory in Taraba State at the Supreme Court, billed to deliver its judgment on Friday.

Members and leaders of the party in collaboration with the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) expressed this hope during a special prayer session on Wednesday in Lagos for the party and its candidate, Prof. Sani Yahaya.

The prayer session organised by the NNPP’s founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, is to seek God’s intervention in the NNPP’s appeal on the 2023 Taraba governorship election.

The suit is before the apex court and the prayers are also to thank God for the party’s victory in Kano State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Gov. Kefas Agbu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Taraba, which the NNPP and its candidate had rejected.

Yahaya and his party challenged the result and asked the tribunal to nullify Agbu’s victory on the grounds that the election was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act, alleging that Agbu did not get the majority of lawful votes cast.

However, the Taraba Governorship Election Tribunal led by G.A Sunmonu on September 30, 2023, held that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations.

The NNPP and its candidate went further to appeal the tribunal’s judgment but the appellate court on November 28, 2023, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

However, dissatisfied with the judgment, the NNPP and its candidate approached the Supreme Court, insisting that they were denied justice.

Addressing party members during the prayers, Aniebonam said: “Prayers means communication with God. We want to thank him for what He has done before and look ahead to what is coming in Taraba.

“For Kano, we are done with that and today we are here to celebrate our victory. Today again we want to ask for more as regards our case in Taraba.

“Now that the Supreme Court ruling is coming up on Friday, we have come back again to God as we did before the Kano Supreme Court’s ruling, for Him to intervene.

“Nothing is above God, we have seen it in Kano, especially when there is a case of injustice to the people and of course the society.

“The mandate was given to our party in Taraba, I am sure God will not allow it to go. Moreso, the judiciary has taken up the responsibility to redefine their role as the hope of the common man.”

The NNPP boss said that Nigerians were very happy with what happened in Kano when the lone NNPP’s Gov. Abba Yusuf won his mandate back at the Supreme Court. “We look forward to replicating that in Taraba,” he said.

Aniebonam urged the generality of NNPP members, loyalists and leaders to keep faith alive ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Whatever the outcome, let us remain law-abiding.”

On the estranged chieftains of the party, Aniebonam said it was time for them to come back and build the party to rescue the country.

“My role as the father of the party is to ensure that everyone is brought together and work in one spirit.”

Pastor Joel Ozor, who led scores of NAGAFF and NNPP members in prayers, appreciated God for answering the party’s prayers on the Kano governorship tussle in favour of the party.

The cleric said the party also needed God’s favour and mercy in the Taraba governorship tussle to get justice at the Supreme Court.

He described God as a covenant keeper, who remained faithful and consistent in all His ways. He led party members in fervent prayers to call on God to give the NNPP victory in Taraba.

He urged the party to put their trust in the Lord in the battle, saying God would direct the path of every Justice of the Supreme Court.

Ozor also led the people in prayers for mercy for NNPP leadership, including its estranged 2023 Presidential Candidate, Dr Rabiu Kwanwkwaso and some other officers now allegedly working against the party.

“Ahead of the Supreme Court’s judgment, we put God in front and we believe God will take the lead and fight the battle. Let there be a victory for NNPP,” Ozor prayed.

He prayed to God to grant Justices of the Supreme Court wisdom and courage to protect the mandate of Yahaya without intimidation and harassment.