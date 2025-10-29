Taraba Gov Sets To Dump PDP – Aide

The Taraba State Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters and Special Duties, Josiah Kente, has said the call for Governor Agbu Kefas to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) would boost development in the state.

Kente, in a press release issued in Jalingo on Tuesday, said Governor Kefas’ likely alignment with the ruling party was a strategic step to ensure Taraba’s full inclusion in national development and federal opportunities.

According to him, the move was not driven by personal ambition or political gain but by “the collective interest of Tarabans,” adding that Kefas’ record of performance in education, healthcare, and infrastructure deserved stronger federal backing.

“This call is anchored not on partisan interest but on the collective aspiration of the people of Taraba for sustainable progress, infrastructural transformation, and inclusion in national affairs,” Kente stated.

He said joining forces with the APC at the national level would open new channels for the state’s development, particularly in federal projects, security cooperation, and donor-funded interventions.

“With the Governor’s alignment to the ruling party, Taraba stands to benefit from increased federal presence, such as roads, bridges, hospitals, and power installations which are currently concentrated in states with stronger federal ties,” he added.

The political adviser noted that Governor Kefas had demonstrated exceptional leadership and courage since taking office, and his Moving Forward agenda could achieve greater impact through synergy with the Federal Government.