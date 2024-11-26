Taraba Gov Presents N429bn Budget To State Assembly

Share

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, yesterday presented an estimate of ₦N429.8 billion as 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration. The budget has an estimated recurrent expenditure of 39.9 per cent while capital expenditure is expected to gulp 61 per cent of the total budget sum.

The governor, who tagged it; “Budget of transformation,” said it reflected the blueprint of his administration, which he said was aimed at transforming the state in terms of infrastructure and economic growth. He said the 2024 budget had recorded 46.7 per cent implementation so far, assuring the people that efforts are on to ensure a better budget performance in the year in view.

Earlier, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kizito Bonzema, said the state had recorded tremendous improvements in areas of security, education, human capital development, workers welfare and infrastructural rehabilitation.

Bonzana, who rated the 2024 budget performance as fair, assured the state that the House would work tirelessly to ensure the quick passage of the budget without compromising on thoroughness. Recall that the 2024 budget for Taraba was N311 billion.

