Taraba Gov, Kefas To Defect To APC Nov 19

A new wave of defection is gearing up in Taraba State as Governor Agbu Kefas is reportedly set to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressive Congress (APC),

According to news reports making the rounds, the Taraba State Governor has already been scheduled to officially defect to the ruling party on November 19.

A source close to the APC National Working Committee said the move was described as a masterstroke as the APC Chairman is rumoured to be the mastermind behind the defection.

Amid the rumoured defection, the APC Chairman is expected to spearhead the APC team that will welcome him into the ruling party.

Already, Governor Kefas’ defection was the subject of debate at the APC’s recent leadership meeting held on Wednesday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

“Everything is already set for the Taraba governor’s arrival into the APC fold,” the insider hinted.

Earlier on, Governor Kefas dropped a strong hint earlier this week while addressing APC and PDP stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, where he said: “Yes! A rumour is indeed circulating, and I’m also hearing that rumour.

“Sometimes, when a rumour keeps moving like that, it makes somebody think that it is something good. I am also hearing that rumour, and I am working on it to see that it becomes a reality. So, by the grace of God, in a few days to come after next week, you will hear from me.

“Let’s continue to pray. I want to assure everyone here, whether you are from APC, PDP, or any other party, that we are committed to doing justice. Let’s forgive one another. Let us think about how we can move this state forward.”

His statement finally concurred with widespread speculation about his imminent defection to the APC, as many of his supporters confirmed their willingness to show allegiance with the party in anticipation of his formal announcement.