Taraba Gov, Kefas Officially Registers As APC Member

The Executive Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, on Sunday, officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sunday Telegraph reports that Governor Kefas received his membership card from his Ward Chairman (Hospital Ward) in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

Following his registration as an APC member, Kefas, who was at the event with some party executives, assured them of transforming the state and ensuring inclusive governance for more dividends of democracy.

According to the Governor, the date for the official defection into the party will be announced soon.

Recall that Governor Kefas had postponed his defection scheduled for November 19th following the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi State.

“On November 19, I will officially transition from PDP to APC. This movement is about the destiny of the people of Taraba, and we are expecting many visitors for the ceremony,” he said then.

Two days before that, the Speaker of the Taraba Assembly, John Kizito, and 15 other members, left the PDP for the APC.

They cited the crisis within the PDP both at local and national levels, and the need to align Taraba with the centre, for the defection to the APC.

His defection adds to a string of high-profile exits from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in recent months, deepening the crisis within the main opposition party.

In November, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, left the PDP for the APC after weeks of speculation, signalling a major political shift in the South-South.

His move followed similar defections by Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno; and Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, who joined the APC earlier in the year.