Taraba Gov, Kefas Debunks Cash For Defection’ To APC Allegation

Governor of Taraba State, Agbuzu Kefas, has dismissed the rumour that his recent defection from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was financially induced.

The governor, while responding to questions from newsmen after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, equally debunked the insinuation that he had fallen out with an elder statesman and ex-minister of Defence, Gen Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd).

Governor Kefas also gave the assurance that he would deliver for President Bola Tinubu at the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

On the allegation of financial inducement for dumping the PDP for the APC, Kefas described the claims as unfounded, saying: “Nobody gave me money to defect to the APC.”

According to him, his decision was driven by conviction and strategic considerations for the development of Taraba State rather than pecuniary benefits.

He also expressed satisfaction with his new political platform, saying he remained optimistic about the opportunities it presents for the state.

On his relationship with Danjuma, Kefas described Danjuma as a father figure whose guidance and goodwill remain intact despite his political realignment.

He said his recent visit to the retired General was personal and symbolic, aimed at appreciation and reaffirmation of their long-standing bond.

According to the governor, there has never been any misunderstanding between them, noting that their shared military background and years of association have continued to define their relationship.

“I don’t have any problem with TY Danjuma; he is my father. Since we started politics, nothing has ever come between us. People just speculate, but there is no issue at all,” Kefas stated, adding that Danjuma, though not a member of any political party, was duly informed before his move to the APC and gave his blessing.

“Before I defected, I secured his approval. He assured me of his support whenever I need it,” he stressed.

The governor further declared confidence in his ability to deliver Taraba State for President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, citing what he described as visible improvements in security and governance outcomes across critical sectors.

“Delivering Taraba will not be difficult because our policies are already impacting the grassroots,” he said.

Kefas disclosed that his closed-door meeting with President Tinubu centred on security, agriculture and the welfare of Taraba residents, as well as strategies to strengthen collaboration between the state and the Federal Government.

He described the engagement as “very meaningful,” noting that it marked his first formal interaction with the President since joining the ruling party and would open the door for deeper intergovernmental cooperation.

Responding to concerns over political resistance following his defection, the governor maintained that he remained firmly rooted among the people, insisting that no performance in office has earned him public confidence.

On security, Kefas said Taraba is comparatively safer than it was before he assumed office, acknowledging that while no society is entirely crime-free, incidents of violence and unrest have reduced significantly, allowing residents greater freedom of movement.

He also highlighted progress in agriculture, particularly the introduction of mechanised farming through the importation of tractors and expansion of access to modern equipment, which he said has boosted productivity.

According to him, the next phase of the agricultural drive would focus on establishing local processing facilities to enhance value addition and create employment.

