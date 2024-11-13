New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 13, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Taraba Gov Approves…

Taraba Gov Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage

In a significant development for workers in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas has approved the implementation of a new minimum wage of ₦70,000b following the approval of President Bola Tinubu on the new National wage.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the state Head of Service, Paul Maigida, adding that the adjustment will be effective from November 2024.

According to him, this move is part of the governor’s commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the state’s workforce.

READ ALSO:

“I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the implementation of ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers in Taraba State with effect from November 2024.”

This also reflects Governor Kefas’ efforts in promoting workers’ welfare within Taraba State as his administration continues to push forward with impactful reforms and initiatives.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Kizz Daniel Reveals Why He Can’t Diss Wizkid
Read Next

FG Suspends 13 Enugu FGC Students Over Alleged Bullying
Share
Copy Link
×