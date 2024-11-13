Taraba Gov Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage

Share

In a significant development for workers in Taraba State, Governor Agbu Kefas has approved the implementation of a new minimum wage of ₦70,000b following the approval of President Bola Tinubu on the new National wage.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the state Head of Service, Paul Maigida, adding that the adjustment will be effective from November 2024.

According to him, this move is part of the governor’s commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the state’s workforce.

“I wish to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, has approved the implementation of ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers in Taraba State with effect from November 2024.”

This also reflects Governor Kefas’ efforts in promoting workers’ welfare within Taraba State as his administration continues to push forward with impactful reforms and initiatives.

