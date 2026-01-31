The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has officially announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the Governor’s defection followed an earlier announcement in December 2025 that he would formally join the APC in January 2026.

Following his defection ahead of the 2o27 general election, Governor Kefas was received by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, January 31, during a ceremony in Jalingo.

READ ALSO:

Speaking to party members and supporters, Shettima described the defection as a morale booster for the APC and applauded Governor Kefas’s leadership style and commitment to development.

According to him, the APC was created as a broad platform for Nigerians focused on national progress, and the governor’s decision to join the party was consistent with its founding ideals.

READ ALSO:

He further lauded the governor’s resolve to manage Taraba State’s ethnic and religious diversity, calling on residents to support his administration.

“We believe nations endure when they acknowledge their strengths. Taraba State is an integral part of Nigeria, blessed with enormous potential for national growth.

“The APC was built as a meeting point for people committed to development. Today, it is a thing of pride that Taraba has joined this fold. We welcome our brother home because, in truth, he has always been with us.

“We are proud of Governor Agbu Kefas for his sense of inclusivity and his development drive. I urge the people of Taraba State to support him as he delivers on his mandate,” he said, describing Kefas as the leader of the APC in the state.

Also speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwada, said the move would strengthen the party and enhance Taraba State’s prospects.

“Joining the APC is one of the best decisions for Taraba State. The state is richly endowed, and this alignment will help position it for greater development,” Yilwada said.

He called on party members to maintain unity and assured both existing and new members of fairness within the party.

In his response, Governor Kefas thanked the national leadership of the APC and the Federal Government, saying the decision to defect was taken in the interest of the state.

“We will not dwell on the past. We will work together to redefine the future we desire for ourselves, our children, and generations yet unborn,” he said.

“This is not about power, but purpose. We must align in order to deliver development. I will not abandon the mandate given to me; rather, I will strengthen it and ensure fairness to all,” Kefas said.