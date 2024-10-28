Taraba Declares War On Illegal Miners

Share

Taraba State government at the weekend declared war against illegal miners in the state. This was in addition to the criminality associated with illegal felling and burning of trees for charcoal in commercial quantities.

The state government which lamented that it had lost billions of naira to the miners, said the menace “has robbed the state of the funds that would have changed the revenue profile of the state.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, Chairman of the Taskforce on Environmental Protection, Public Safety and Prohibition of Land Degradation, Brigadier General Jeremiah Aliyu Faransa (rtd), said his taskforce had done a lot to rid the state of many illegalities.

Share

Please follow and like us: