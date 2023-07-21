Taraba Community Faces Crisis Over Traditional Ruler Installation Plans

The present attempt to impose a monarch in Takum Local Government Council of Taraba State against the will of the people has been termed “a plot by enemies to disturb the peace in the council and its environs”.

The leadership of the Kuteb Yatso of Nigeria disclosed this on Friday in Jalingo while speaking at a news conference alongside the Akenten, Acwumam, and Likam clans of the Kuteb people.

The state government is being urged to immediately halt the coronation to avoid crises in the state as a result of their reaction to the proposed plans to appoint a traditional monarch in the region.

The group, led by its National President, Emmanuel Ukwen, asserted that measures must be taken to stop those responsible for the proposed plans.

Ukwen, who was flanked by leaders of the affected clans, urged the government to urgently take proactive steps towards halting the coronation of any person or group of persons as Makama of Takum on Saturday, 22nd day of July 2023.”

Ukwen begged security organizations to take all necessary security precautions to guarantee that peace reigns in the council and its surroundings on behalf of the whole leadership of the clans that made up the chiefdom.

Meanwhile, another group led by Danjuma Caleb on Thursday frowned at the proposed plans calling on security operatives to put in place measures to suspend the exercise.

Such an activity cannot be permitted to take place without a supreme Chief presiding over the gathering, according to Caleb, who regarded the Makama title as alien to the council’s citizens.

When contacted, a senior staff of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who spoke anonymously, said the Bureau had put in place measures to stop the event from holding.

Making references to the circular earlier issued out by the state governor banning all forms of coronation and appointment of district and village heads.

He said the Bureau was working round the clock to ensure that the directive is not violated.