Taraba Attack: Community Calls On Govt Over Killings, Kidnapping

The Karimjo Community Development Association of Taraba State has called on the State Government and the leadership of the Karim-Lamido Local Government Council to strengthen security in the area.

The members of the community who made the call in a statement made available to reporters on Tuesday over the recent death of one Gambo Mani, who they claimed was shot while returning home in the Angwa Rimi region of Karim Lamido Council.

The community while voicing their grief condemned the assault as terrible and brutal, underlining the importance of prompt action to protect lives and property.

New Telegraph recalls that; the state has experienced a series of recent violent incidents in some areas. Like the killing of a resident in the Binneri community, an attack on the Didango community by unidentified gunmen, and sporadic shootings in Yolde Matawo.

The community emphasized the link between peace and development and the significance of a safe environment for agricultural and developmental enterprises to prosper.

Residents encouraged security officials to increase their efforts to ensure the safety of law-abiding individuals.

The statement advised citizens to remain watchful and work with security to identify and report unusual activity.