Taraba APC Chieftains Laud Tinubu For Nominating Sen. Danladi As Minister

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have commended President Bola Tinubu, for nominating the former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Sen. Sani Danladi, as minister

The chieftains led by the party’s leader, Sen. David Jimkuta, include former Acting Governor of Taraba, Alh Garba Umar UTC, former Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief David Sabo Kente, Sen. Yusuf A Yusuf, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim and Muazu Jaji Sambo.

Others include; Sen. Dalhatu Sangari, Gen A.T Ibrahim, Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, Bobboi Kaigama, Sen. Anthony George Manzo and Hon. Jerry Manwe.

Expressing gratitude to Tinubu for rewarding Danladi whom they described as a party loyalist with such a nomination, the party stalwarts were optimistic the former Governor would use his appointment as minister to bring about the much-needed unity, peace development and progress to the Taraba State Chapter of the APC.

Jimkuta in a signed statement on Thursday expressed confidence in Sen Danladi’s ability to deliver on the new role as minister to bring positive change to Taraba State, and urged all party members in the state to unite, close ranks and rally behind Danladi to enable him deliver effectively on his new mandate

He said: ”We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognizing Sen.Sani Danladi’s competence and loyalty to the party.

“This appointment is well-deserved and a testament to Sen. Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba State.

”We also commend the President for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level.

“We are expressing confidence in Sen Abubakar’s ability to deliver on this new role as minister, and to bring positive change to our dear Taraba State.

”Furthermore, we pledge our support and cooperation to Sen. Abubakar and assure him of our readiness to work together for the development of Taraba State.

