Tapgun To PDP: Forget 2027, Rebuild For 2031

Former Plateau State Governor and seasoned diplomat, Amb. Fidelis Tapgun has delivered a sobering assessment of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following the recent Court of Appeal judgment in Abuja.

The appellate court’s decision, which upheld the nullification of the Ibadan national convention and affirmed the suspension of key national officers, has further complicated the party’s leadership struggle between factions loyal to Nyesom Wike and Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, our correspondent recalls.

In a candid reaction to the verdict, Tapgun warned that the internal haemorrhaging caused by “high-handedness and greed” has brought the party to a breaking point.

He noted that he had long cautioned leadership against these vices, which he believes have now effectively crippled the party’s competitive edge.

According to the elder statesman, the damage is so extensive that attempting to unify the warring camps in time for the 2027 general elections is likely a futile exercise.

Tapgun urged all aggrieved factions to abandon their current hostilities and look toward a much longer horizon.

He advised that the party should focus its energy on a comprehensive rebuilding process targeted at the 2031 general elections, rather than rushing a fractured front into the next electoral cycle.

He emphasized that the current priority for both the Wike and Turaki factions should be the stability of the nation, calling on them to support the success of the sitting government for the broader interest of the country.

The former governor’s remarks serve as a stern wake-up call to the PDP’s National Working Committee and its Board of Trustees.

By advocating for a tactical retreat and a decade-long restoration plan, Tapgun suggests that only a total departure from the “selfishness” of the past can save the former ruling party from total eclipse.