Tap Into Opportunities In Bayelsa, Diri Tells Corps Members

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sent to the state to tap into the opportunities that abound in the state to become better and richer versions of themselves.

This was as the Governor said that the land remains very fertile for creative and enterprising corps members during and after their service year.

Governor Diri spoke on Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town, during the opening/swearing-in ceremony of 2025 Batch B, Stream 2 prospective corps members deployed to the state.

Governor Diri, who was represented by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Dr Wisdom Poyeri, further said that the presence of the Corps Members in Bayelsa State was not by coincidence.

“Let me remind you that this new chapter demands from you an even higher standard of conduct. The world is watching, and your actions henceforth will shape not just your reputation but your future.

“The virtues that brought you this far, integrity, hard work and wisdom, must now shine even brighter. I urge you to conduct yourselves with strict discipline, honesty, and a deep sense of patriotism.

“As you settle here in Bayelsa State, be prepared to embrace both the challenges and the numerous opportunities that await you. The road ahead may sometimes be rough, but it is often through navigating adversity that we find our true strength and develop the tenacity needed for success and greatness.

” Every big achievement starts with a single, sometimes humble, step. See this service year as an invaluable foundation. A chance to learn from every situation, to grow through every encounter, to lead, and to make a mark.

“Cherish this unique privilege to contribute meaningfully to your host communities, and in so doing, extend the frontiers of national unity, progress, and peace to all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

He further expressed sincere appreciation and commendation to the leadership and staff of the National Youth Service Corps for their continuous fostering of national unity and pride, which have become the backbone of the Service Corps.

” Through your tireless efforts, the NYSC has remained relevant and impactful, shaping not only the futures of young Nigerians but also the leaders of tomorrow who will steer our country to greater heights.”

He assured them of robust support and warm hospitality and hoped sincerely that some of them would discover a sense of belonging and purpose in Bayelsa State.

He enjoined them to “Immerse yourselves in the rich culture, traditions, and beauty of our land. Build bonds of friendship and understanding that will last a lifetime.”

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, thanked the special guest of honour, the Executive Governor of Bayelsa, collaborating partners and other distinguished guests for their presence.

She highlighted the objectives of the orientation course and advised the 1,950 corps members deployed to the state to embrace the service year with all the seriousness it deserves, adding that “careful and deliberate programmes have been well designed to adequately prepare and equip them for optimum performance.”

She expressed gratitude to the Governor for the ongoing construction of the female hostel and appealed for its early completion.

She enjoined the corps members to shun all forms of social vices and actions detrimental to the image of the scheme during the orientation course and in their various places of primary assignments.