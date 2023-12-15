Tanzanian Student Killed In Israel by Hamas

A Tanzanian student initially reported to have been taken hostage by Hamas in Israel is confirmed to have been killed, Tanzanian government said. Joshua Mollel was working as an agricultural intern at a kibbutz which was attacked by Hamas gunmen on October 7.

Tanzania’s Foreign Minister January Makamba said Mollel was killed immediately after he was taken hostage. Fellow student Clemence Felix Mtenga was also killed in the attack, reports the BBC. Loitu Mollel, Joshua’s father, has been notified about the death of his son, the minister added.

“We are planning to take Mr Mollel, another family member and a government official to Israel to get more information on the matter,” Makamba posted on X, formerly Twitter.