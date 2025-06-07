Tanzanian Activist Warns Priscilla Ojo Over Romantic Posts

Share

Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi has issued a strong warning to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, urging her to stay out of the spotlight amid Tanzania’s tense political climate.

According to Mange, the country is “in the fight of a lifetime” and cannot afford distractions.

Mange drew a firm line, warning against distracting social media posts due to the fact that the Tanzanians are preparing for crucial national elections.

He, however, expressed admiration for the young Nigerian and acknowledged how warmly she had been received by Tanzanians.

Taking to her Instagram page in a lengthy post on Saturday, the activist addressed Priscilla following her recent marriage to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

She appealed to Priscilla and Juma to stay under the radar for the next five months, suggesting that they refrain from posting clout-chasing content.

Mange warning note reads: “@its.priscy Your Tanzanian in-laws love you. You seem like such a sweet girl, we have welcomed you into our country with loving arms, but Tanzania is in a fight of a lifetime. We are fighting for our rights.

“We need our people to pay attention to the fight, so we don’t need you and Jux to distract our people with stupīd content that the government wants you guys to post.

“We are on their as* and we ain’t letting up, so we need you and Jux to sit down for the next 5 months. After the election, y’all can continue doing whatever you need to do to stay relevant, and we will support you.

“Please don’t make us hate you our in-law, next week when you go to London we need you to keep Jux in the room and no posting stupīd shit to destruct us from a fight of a life time and while you are at it tell Jux to tell his bestie

“@diamondplatnumz to also lay low for the next 5 months. We know you people won’t join our fight since you enjoy the privilege our government is providing you at our expense, but kindly don’t derail our efforts.

“If you need to do kiki take him to Nigeria and do it there. Again, we love you, our sweet, beautiful girl, so don’t take this the wrong way. We adore you. We love Nigerians.“