Tanzania to host regional UN Tourism Gastronomy Forum

Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The United Nations Tourism Organisation, in collaboration with the Basque Culinary Centre and the Government of Tanzania, is set to host the Second UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa. It is slated to hold between April 23 and 25 in Arusha.

This forum aims to gather over 300 delegates from across Africa and beyond, focusing on the significance of food tourism in fostering economic development and safeguarding Africa’s cultural heritage.

Gastronomy tourism, often referred to as culinary or food tourism, emphasises the exploration of a destination through its culinary offerings, including its food and beverages.

This sector of tourism has been on the rise, encompassing a range of activities such as cooking classes, food festivals, and visits to local markets. It aims to promote economic and social development, preserve cultural heritage, and stimulate local economies through the utilisation of agricultural products and local cuisine.

Event’s guests will include high-ranking officials from the United World Tourism (UNWTO), tourism ministers from UNWTO member states in Africa, and representatives from the African Union.

The conference will include a range of activities, such as live cooking demonstrations conducted by esteemed local chefs, tastings of food and beverages, as well as discussions focused on emerging opportunities within the realm of food tourism.

Attendees at the Second Regional Gastronomy Forum will share their experiences, deliberate on strategies, and cultivate creativity aimed at enhancing food tourism across Africa.

Dr Pindi Chana, Tanzania’s Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources, has urged key stakeholders in the tourism sector, including caterers, to engage in the event to capitalise on the diverse opportunities presented by culinary offerings in the development of tourism.

According to Chana, “Our goal is to build the capacity of local chefs and diversify Tanzanian cuisine so as to offer tourists an authentic culinary experience. Through this event, we also seek to explore investment opportunities that will boost gastronomy tourism in our country.”

“We are honoured to host this forum, which will allow us to learn from global leaders in food tourism.

“We are aiming to make this a historic event that highlights the richness of Tanzania’s indigenous cuisines and their potential to boost local economies.”

The upcoming Regional Forum is set to convene various destinations alongside international experts to examine the transformative capabilities of Gastronomy Tourism.

The Tanzanian Minister of Tourism emphasised that adopting a strategic approach to tourism development continues to be a primary objective within the UNWTO strategies aimed at influencing global tourism policies, advancing sustainable tourism, and encouraging economic growth.

“We are excited to showcase these local foods and eagerly anticipate introducing other flavoring foods from neighboring countries in the African region,” the Tanzanian Tourism Minister said.

UNWTO’s Regional Director for Africa, Ms Elcia Grandcourt, stated that the forthcoming forum will not only present Tanzania’s abundant and varied culinary offerings but will also emphasise the gastronomic traditions from various parts of the African continent.

Grandcourt stressed that adopting a strategic approach to gastronomy is essential for enhancing tourism growth, which has become a pivotal aspect of global tourism policies aimed at promoting sustainable practices and stimulating economic development through tourism in Africa.

She noted that Tanzania previously hosted the Regional Commission for Africa meeting in 2022 and is now poised to host another significant UNWTO event.

